Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum will reportedly be getting his own signature shoe with Jordan Brand in 2023. According to Nicholas Vlahos of Sole Retriever, the sneaker will be titled the "Jordan Tatum 1," although the name is liable to change before its debut in the summer of next year.

As for colorways, there are currently plans for three versions of the shoe, the “Zoo,” "St. Louis,” and “Pink Lemonade.”

"Zoo" will apparently be colored "Black/Metallic Gold-University Red-Beach," while "St. Louis" will be "White/University Red-University Blue-University," and Gold, with “Pink Lemonade" being "Pink Tint/Barely Volt-Lava Glow-Aurora Green."



Andy Lyons / Getty Images

Tatum seemed to confirm the report by responding to a tweet from Sole Retriever with several eye emojis.

Tatum has been signed to Jordan Brand since 2019, wearing various Air Jordan models in player exclusive colorways throughout his career. The only other current NBA players to earn their own signature shoes with Jordan Brand include Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul, Luka Doncic, Zion Williamson, and Russell Westbrook.

News of Tatum receiving his own signature shoe comes after his most successful season with the Celtics yet. While he was unable to win the championship, he led the team to the NBA Finals, where they lost to the Golden State Warriors in a six-game series. For the season, the 24-year-old averaged a career-high in points, assists, and rebounds, with 26.9 points, 4.4 assists, and 8.0 rebounds per game.

