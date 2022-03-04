Boston Celtics' star power forward Jayson Tatum has been having an incredible season averaging 26 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 4.2 assists a game. Tatum has also been in significant financial gains with a contract hitting $195 million--calling his season excellent at this point would be an understatement. So as Jayson Tatum celebrates his 24th birthday, what do you give the man that seemingly has everything he could ever want? According to Tatum's recent purchase: a watch.

While that does sound underwhelming on the surface, as we begin to look deeper into the purchase, we learn that the St. Louis native copped a Richard Millie. Coming in at $500k, Tatum purchased the all-white RM055 Bubba Watson kitted out with a titanium case band and back bezel. Millie's are known for their unique designs, sophisticated signature aesthetic, and crafted with top-of-the-line materials.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Celebrity jeweler Eric Da Jeweler designed the custom Richard Millie and even dropped off the custom piece to Tatum before his game against the red-hot Memphis Grizzlies. Jayson is looking to continue his hot streak as the Boston Celtics' star power forward, and if he does keep playing at a high level, he may be looking at getting a couple more of these expensive time-pieces.

