Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics were not as good as they should have been last year. There were many around the league who felt like this team could have gone far, but in the end, they were a first-round exit. Since that time, the Celtics have been trying to retool around the likes of Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Heading into this season, there was this hope that they would be able to find renewed success, although so far, it's been more of the same disappointment.

For instance, the Celtics lost their first game of the season to the New York Knicks, and last night, they lost to the Toronto Raptors by over 30 points. So far, the Celtics haven't been able to show much physicality, and it's allowing teams to run all over them.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

After the game, Tatum spoke to reporters about everything, where he admitted that the squad could be a lot better. Needless to say, Tatum wants him and his teammates to be more aggressive as the season goes on.

“We were too relaxed," Tatum said. “It’s all about how you respond, how we come back on Sunday with a different mindset, more life, more energy.”

The Celtics will have an opportunity to get back on track Sunday when they take on the Rockets in Houston.