Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics struggled mightily to start the season. It seemed as though the Celtics were going to go through another disappointing season, however, things quickly turned around after Marcus Smart called out the team's superstars for not passing the ball. Since that time, the Celtics have been on a roll, and now, they are 10-8 which puts them tied for sixth in the Eastern Conference standings.

They still have a long way to go, however, if Tatum keeps playing as well as he has as of late, then there is no doubt that this Celtics team can do some real damage deep into the season. He has had four games in a row with over 30 points, and he has been getting recognition from Celtics legend Bill Russell.

Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images

For instance, just last night, Russell took to Twitter and said "All I’m gonna say is I see you @jaytatum0 keep up the hard work! It was a treat watching you put up 37 against the Lakers the other night @celtics @NBA all this in the last 4 games."

Tatum saw the praise and responded by saying "Appreciate you [GOAT] living legend." It's always nice to get praise from a man who has won double-digit championships, and Tatum understands this all too well.

Hopefully for Tatum and the Celtics, they can keep up this play and atone for what happened last year.