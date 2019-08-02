Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum reportedly played a major role in Kemba Walker's decision to join the Cs this Summer following Kyrie Irving's departure.

Tatum, 21, recently explained how he pitched Walker about play for the Celtics during their visit to Paris as part of a Jordan Brand event earlier this summer.

"I'm very excited," Tatum said. "I think I had a big part with him coming here. I was with him in Paris. "I never told him to come, but I told him I would love for him to join the team and told him how it was. Obviously everybody has to do what's best for themselves, and I'm happy for him."

While Tatum says he never specifically told Walker to come to the Celtics, he believes he sold the All Star point guard on everything from the fanbase and city of Boston as a whole, to the culture and coaching staff.

"I just told him about Boston, the city, the atmosphere, our fans, the culture, the coaching staff. I answered all the questions he had," he said. "I'm excited, and just ready for the season to start and everybody to be around each other and build some chemistry and just get it going."

According to ESPN, Tatum's recent comments echo the remarks made by Walker during an interview with Jackie MacMullan.

"We spoke for quite some time," Walker told MacMullan. "When we left Paris and the days went on and [free agency] came and I made my decision, a lot of it was because of him."

Walker, 29, has been with the Hornets franchise since being selected ninth overall out of UConn in 2011. He averaged a career-high 25.6 points per game last season to go along with 5.9 assists and 4.4 rebounds.

Tim Bradbury/Getty Images