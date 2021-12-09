Jayson Tatum is one of the best young players in the entire NBA, and fans are excited whenever he steps on the court. While the Celtics have had some struggles over the last season and a half, there is no doubt that Tatum has the ability to become a bonafide superstar. In fact, when you reach the level of Tatum, you typically get awarded with your very own signature shoe.

Over the past few years, Tatum has gotten his own colorways for certain Jumpman silhouettes like the Air Jordan 34, 35, and 36, however, he has yet to get his own shoe. Well, as it turns out, that might change soon as Tatum recently told the Knuckleheads podcast that something is brewing.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Tatum couldn't give any specifics on his signature shoe, although he did say that it would be on the way soon. Jordan Brand signatures are fairly rare, as one of the few players to have one right now is none other than Zion Williamson. However, it would be nice to see Tatum get one, as he has proven himself when it comes to his play out on the court.

Stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest details related to Tatum's upcoming shoe. In the meantime, give us your hopes for this sneaker, in the comments below.