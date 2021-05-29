Jayson Tatum is one of the best young players in the NBA right now and while he might be inconsistent at times, there is no denying the fact that he has unlimited potential when he is at the top of his game. Friday night was a prime example of this as he took on the Brooklyn Nets virtually by himself. Despite being guarded by the likes of Kevin Durant, Tatum went off and scored a whopping 50 points all while picking up six rebounds and seven assists. These efforts helped propel the Celtics to a huge win that cut the Brooklyn Nets' series lead in half.

The Celtics are massive underdogs in this series and if they want any chance at keeping this competitive, they're going to need performances like this every single night. While this is an impossible task, it appears as though Tatum is up to the challenge.

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

"It's just one of those nights," Tatum said per ESPN. "Trying to protect home court, trying to get a win at all costs. Sometimes, nights like these are needed."

With Game 4 going down on Sunday, the Celtics will have a chance to tie the series. Of course, this is easier said than done, especially when you consider just how much talent awaits on the other side of the court. Regardless, this series has officially become compelling and it's all thanks to Tatum.

