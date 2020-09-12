Jayson Tatum has been a rising star for the Boston Celtics over the last few seasons and fans have been waiting for him to completely breakout. So far, it seems like this season has been his coming out party as he has clocked good game after good game. As a result, the Celtics have been propelled to the top of the Eastern Conference. This was especially true last night as the Boston Celtics took on the Raptors in Game 7 of the second round. Tatum finished with 29 points, 12 rebounds, and 7 assists, as he led his team to victory, as well as a birth in the Eastern Conference Final.

Tatum's statline was special as he became the youngest player since Kobe Bryant to record over 25 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 assists in a game. This is a pretty remarkable achievement, and following the game, Tatum explained just how much Kobe means to him.

“Everybody knows how much he meant to myself, how much he meant to this world, to the game of basketball," Tatum explained.

Tatum and this Celtics team have a huge opportunity in front of them as they will now get to duke it out against the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals. This is going to be a fun series, and hopefully, it's also a long one.