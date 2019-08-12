Over the past few weeks, we have been posting teasers of the upcoming Air Jordan 12 "Game Royal" which takes the same color blocking as the "Flu Game" model and replaces the red highlights with blue ones. There is no denying just how excited sneakerheads are about this shoe, especially when you consider that it's dropping in just about a month from now. Jordan Brand releases have been plentiful this year although this particular colorway is shaping up to be one of the biggest hits of the entire year.

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum is considered to be one of the bigger sneakerheads in the entire league and recently, he was seen sporting the Air Jordan 12 "Game Royal" on-feet. As you would come to expect, the shoe looks great when worn and this picture just makes us even more excited about the upcoming release. The Air Jordan 12 doesn't get nearly as much love as it should sometimes so it's good to see it getting a brand new colorway this Fall.

If you're looking to cop these, the anticipated release date is Saturday, September 28th at a price of $190 USD.

Let us know in the comments if you're planning to cop these.