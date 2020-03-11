Boston Celtics All Star Jayson Tatum has laced up several special edition Air Jordan 34s this season, including multiple colorways inspired by his favorite food and drink. For instance, the "Chinese Takeout" Air Jordan 34 PE he debuted during the beginning of the season, as well as the colorful "Lemonade" colorway he rocked days later.

Tatum continued the trend on Tuesday night in Indiana with a special "Taco Tuesday" Air Jordan 34 exclusive.

The kicks perfectly mimic the look of the delectable mexican dish, from the tortilla shell upper to the lettuce-inspired detailing that spills over the top of the tongue and the scowling taco emoji on the heel. Jordan Brand has hit the mark on almost all of their Air Jordan 34 PEs this season, but this Taco Tuesday joint has to rank as my favorite so far.

Scroll down for a closer look at the special edition sneakers, and click here to preview Zion Williamson's "Bayou Boys" Air Jordan 34 that'll be releasing this week.

Andy Lyons/Getty Images