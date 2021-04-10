Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics have been having a very up-and-down season. Despite being loaded with talent, the Celtics have been punching below their weight all season long and fans are worried that they are going to miss out on the playoffs due to their inconsistency. Last night, it appeared as though the Celtics would lose to the league-worst Minnesota Timberwolves. However, Tatum had an offensive explosion and helped propel the team to an overtime victory, all while scoring 53 points.

Tatum is the first Celtics player to score 50 points since Larry Bird and last night, he certainly showed flashes of the legend. Immediately following the game, Tatum spoke about his performance and just how important it was for the team to battle back and win last night.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

"To score 50 is a big thing in this league and especially at this age,” Tatum said. “It’ll be a night I always remember, and we got the win on top of that – a big win. Every win right now is big.”

With the win, the Celtics are now seventh in the Eastern Conference with a record of 27-26. If Tatum can continue to play like this, there is a case to be made that the Celtics can find themselves back in the Top Four of the conference by the end of the season.

[Via]