Jayson Cash Shares Second Dom Kennedy Collab On "Read The Room" Album, "Living Proof"

Exciting projects to arrive this New Music Friday include Sean Paul's Scorcha, Rucci's long-awaited El Perro 2, Jelly's collaboration with Pi'erre Bourne on Wolf of Peachtree 2, and finally, a debut from Jayson Cash, who shared 15 tracks on his Read The Room album.

Collaborations come from Symba and Landstrip Chip on "Pull Up," Major Myjah on "Selfish," Kalan.FrFr on "For Real," and Blxst on "Priority," which had already arrived on a single. On top of that, Dom Kennedy assisted on two titles, "Him," (another single) and "Living Proof," which we're spotlighting today.

The upbeat track finds the two artists offering up free gems on how their fans can get like them, including being authentic to themselves, never spending their last 10, and staying loyal to their word.

"I just spent 100 bands with nothin' to show / Got down to my last 10 and I got nervous fo'sho / And that was dumb as hell, but it's a lesson in that / Turned that 10 right into 50, what a blessing, I'm back," are among the best bars that made it onto the beat – stream "Living Proof" on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below to hear the rest of Cash and Kennedy's lyricism.

