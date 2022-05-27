mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jayson Cash Delivers "Read The Room" With Dom Kennedy, Blxst, Kalan.FrFr & More

Hayley Hynes
May 27, 2022 17:59
Read The Room
Jayson Cash

The 15-track album includes the previously released "Priority" with Blxst.


This New Music Friday, Jayson Cash has delivered an impressive debut – a 15-track album called Read The Room, which saw the rapper sharing "Priority" with Blxst, "Him" with Dom Kennedy, and "Top Down" as singles ahead of the full record's arrival.

Other features come from Kalan.FrFr (who also landed a spot on Rucci's El Perro 2 this weekend) on "For Real," Major Myjah on "Selfish," a double appearance from Symba and Landstrip Chip on "Pull Up," and finally, a second visit from Kennedy on "Living Proof."


When promoting his album on Instagram late last night, Cash wrote, "I could really cry rn... Thank you, GOD for sparing my life to even see this day. I'm so grateful for his moment. STAY DOWN, NEVA FOLD! IN CROWD ONLY!"

Stream Read The Room on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below, and let us know who has your favourite feature in the comment section. 

Tracklist:

1. Stay True

2. If I Do

3. With The Homies

4. Top Down

5. Might

6. Him (feat. Dom Kennedy)

7. Priority (feat. Blxst)

8. 3AM

9. For Real (feat. Kalan.FrFr)

10. Going Out Sad

11. IDC

12. Selfish (feat. Major Myjah)

13. Pull Up (feat. Symba & Landstrip Chip)

14. Living Proof (feat. Dom Kennedy)

15. Same

