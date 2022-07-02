It came as a shock when the news of Jaylon Ferguson's death surfaced. The 26-year-old father and Baltimore Ravens star had only been a part of the NFL for three years, not long enough to accomplish the hopes, dreams, and goals he set for himself. On June 21, police reportedly responded to a call and were sent to a Baltimore home where they found Ferguson unresponsive. Resuscitation attempts were made, but sadly, Ferguson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities reportedly stated that there was no evidence of foul play or trauma at the location. Today (July 1), the Medical Examiner's findings have been reported and a cause of death has been named.

According to the ME, Ferguson died of an accidental overdose of cocaine and fentanyl. Unsurprisingly, his family has said this is "one of the darkest moments in our lives" and has requested privacy as they continue to grieve.

The Baltimore Ravens released a statement:

“Our priority is focused on the man Jaylon was and the positive impact he made on so many as a father, son, fiancé, friend and teammate. It would be inappropriate for us to comment further while we continue to support his family and teammates, who are mourning the tragic loss of a loved one and will celebrate his life tomorrow.”

It is unclear how or if investigators are moving forward in an attempt to locate who provided Ferguson with the drugs in question. We continue to offer our sincerest condolences to Ferguson's loved ones.



