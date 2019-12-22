Jaylien Returns On "Finally"

St. Louis artist Jaylien has been something of a hiatus this year, but just before closing out 2019, he's returned to end the drought with his latest "Finally" track.

As is his modus operandi, Jaylien is handling the track's production and composition all on his own, bringing in some assistance from Pierre Jamerson on the piano.

"I knew I loved it, " Jaylien reflects on the new selection. "I knew it felt good to me & met my personal standard...I'm really big on quality & getting something as close to perfect as possible so I thank all of you...all the love received so far has been appreciated deeply." In his message, Jaylien assured fans that he'd be returning with a new stream of outputs, dropping off "Finally" to hold things over.

Quotable Lyrics

And yall know the summers over

I been writing, writing rhymes

Y’all been waiting

Y’all been waiting so I had to do it right

You know every time I drop man it’s a fucking vibe