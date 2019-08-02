Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum recently teamed up with Abercrombie & Fitch to launch his very own signature cologne, as the brand relaunched their popular "Fierce" fragrance.

In promotion of the Abercrombie pop-up event in Boston, Tatum posted a photo on his instagram account in which he appears shirtless on the bottle of cologne. Naturally, his teammate Jaylen Brown quickly hopped in the comments, as did some other NBAers.

Brown wrote, "They got you out here wit the bird chest." He added, "Awww nahhh bro." A number of former Duke Blue Devils also got in the mix, including Jahlil Okafor, Harry Giles III, and Tyus Battle. As you'd expect, there were plenty of crying emojis to go around.

And while his peers were laughing it up, Tatum's Abercrombie pop-up event in Boston was flooded with Celtics fans as far as the eye could see. Check out the photo that launched a thousand crying emojis, as well as footage from the pop-up event, in the posts embedded below.