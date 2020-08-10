Jaylen Brown has been an advocate when it comes to numerous topics, including police brutality and racial inequality. After every single Celtics game, Brown takes his media time to educate people on a particular subject, and it has led many to tune in just to hear what Brown is going to say next. Recently, Brown spoke specifically on mental health and how the NBA bubble can be difficult for some players, as they are forced to pay attention to basketball during all hours of the day.

Brown used the example of constantly seeing some of his rivals. As Brown noted, he doesn't want to have to see Donovan Mitchell every day. Of course, this wasn't a slight towards, Mitchell, although it was more of an illustration of how basketball follows the players around everywhere in Orlando.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

“I also want to bring attention to mental health, and awareness. Being here in this bubble, I guess people might not speak on it but it is a challenge to a lot of guys,” Brown said. “It’s like you’re at work all the time. Like, a lot of time a lot of guys when they get done playing basketball, they want to be able to leave and forget about basketball for a little bit. It’s impossible here in the bubble. You go out and chill, you might see Donovan Mitchell sitting there and you’re like, ‘Man I don’t want to see him right now.’ But it kind of is what it is.”

As the bubble season pushes forward, it will be important for the players to take care of their mental health, as it is something that can go overlooked. You have to give kudos to Brown for putting a spotlight on it.

