Kanye West has been building quite the brand with Donda Sports. After appointing Antonio Brown as the president of Donda Sports, Kanye has been looking to sign various high-level athletes to the brand. It is an endeavor that shouldn't be too difficult as many would rush at the chance to work with someone like Ye. After all, he is one of the most successful artists of all-time.

Recently, it was revealed that Aaron Donald of the NFL signed to Donda Sports in a deal that should lead to other big signings. According to TMZ, however, Donald was not the first athlete to sign on with Donda. Instead, the first was none other than Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics.

Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

Brown is one of the most impressive young stars in the league. He makes an impact on and off of the court and he is a huge Kanye fan. As sources told TMZ, he was the first to sign with Donda Sports and as he goes into the NBA Finals, he will be representing the brand with pride. We're sure Kanye will be keen to watch the Finals, as he could very well have an NBA champion in his ranks.

This signing just goes to show that Kanye's brand is as strong as ever, and we're sure there will be plenty of other big signings in the not so distant future.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more updates from the sports world.

[Via]