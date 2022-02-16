Jaylen Brown has consistently been one of the best young players on the Boston Celtics over the last few years, and with the team on a huge winning streak, there is no doubt that fans have renewed faith in this young core. With Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown on the court together, this Celtics team has a very high ceiling, and it helps that they have already been to two Eastern Conference Finals.

Unfortunately, with a stacked talent pool in the Eastern Conference, Brown hasn't always gotten his proper recognition. This year, Brown was snubbed for the All-Star game, yet again, and even with all of the injuries, he still wasn't given one of the extra spots on the roster.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Brown clearly believes he deserves better, and he made those feelings be known while taking to his Instagram story. In fact, Brown used the now-famous of Kanye West holding up a notepad, except in this photo, the notepad reads "Jaylen Brown should be an All-Star. While some fans might disagree, there are plenty of Celtics supporters out there who think Brown isn't getting the fair shake he deserves.

