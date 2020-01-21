There are few people in the world who can say they have dunked on LeBron James and lived to tell about it. And two of them play for the Boston Celtics.

During Monday night's blowout victory over the Los Angeles Lakers, Celtics swingman Jaylen Brown took flight over the #WashedKing for an emphatic two-handed stuff. As seen in the footage embedded below, Brown was also hit with a technical for hanging on the rim and staring LeBron down - the cherry on top of his posterizing finish.

Following Boston's 139-107 win at the TD Garden, Brown spoke candidly about how 'awesome' it was to get one on LeBron.

"I ain't going to lie, that was pretty nice, pretty awesome," Brown said, per ESPN. "LeBron, he's gotten so many other guys. Just to be out there against one of the best players to ever play the game is an honor. I always like like that matchup and it gives me a little extra boost."

James took it all in stride.

"Why would I take it personally? It's part of basketball," he said, per ESPN. "It's not the first time I got dunked on. It might not be the last time I get dunked on. But Jaylen's been playing exceptionally well this year. It was a good play."

Check out some of the reactions from #NBATwitter in the tweets embedded below.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images