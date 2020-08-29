Jaylen Brown has been one of the most vocal players in the NBA when it comes to the political sphere. In fact, Brown isn't afraid to voice which side of the political spectrum he's on, noting that someday he would love to create a political news outlet that is conducted entirely without bias. Whenever Brown has something to say, people listen and it's his vast understanding of social issues that have made him such a popular voice amongst some of the younger players in the NBA.

Brown's voice was on full display during the players' meeting this past week, which was a meeting that ultimately dictated whether or not the season would continue. While speaking to reporters about the meeting, Brown spoke about how despite all of the awareness the players have brought, nothing has ultimately changed. Brown noted that he applauds the Bucks for what they did as they could finally be the spark legislators need to get up and bring about some reform.

The Boston Celtics star even went so far as to say that NBA players have done everything they possibly can and that at the end of the day, it's going to be up to the politicians to finally start listening.

On a basketball level, Brown and his Celtics will be starting their second-round series against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday.