Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown presented rap superstar 21 Savage with his game-worn jersey following an incredible performance in his victory over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday.

Brown torched the Miami defense for 25 points, leading his team in scoring. He added four rebounds and an assist to his already impressive statline on the night. His teammate Jayson Tatum added 22 points of his own, along with 12 rebounds and 9 assists.

21 Savage, an Atlanta native with roots in the UK, has been a longtime friend of Brown. He has been seen supporting Brown from the sidelines at several games throughout the regular season and playoffs. It seems that his continued support has paid off with this gift from the former All-Pro shooting guard.

After giving him the jersey, Brown and 21 Savage posed for a quick photo as the team celebrated moving one step closer to their first NBA Finals appearance in twelve years. In their last appearance, Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett fell to Kobe Bryant and the Lakers in a seven game series. Boston can punch their ticket to the Finals with a win at home on Friday.

Savage has been relatively quiet on the music scene in recent months. His last album, Savage Mode II, was met with critical and public support, debuting at the top of the Billboard 200. The Slaughter Gang CEO has teased a potential fourth album to drop later this year.

Check out the exchange between Jaylen and Savage below.