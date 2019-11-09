mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jayla Darden Makes First Label Drop With "Onto Something" EP

Milca P.
November 09, 2019 18:05
Onto Something
Jayla Darden

Jayla Darden shares new EP.


Detroit-made songstress Jayla Darden has come through with a formidable entry in the last stretch of the year as she drops off her Onto Something EP. It marks the smooth siren's first full-length project via Interscope Records and Sickamore's a sick project imprint. Per usual, the body of work is written, produced and arranged by Darden herself, making for one of the most consistent efforts you'll ever hear. Cutting a chunk of inspiration from the likes of Aaliyah, Darden resorts to clean and minimal backdrops while floating effortlessly down a winding road of love, heartbreak, and impending success.

"Onto Something is my first release through Sick Projects/Interscope. I grew up in Detroit and moved to LA last year to work on this EP, which I wrote, produced, mixed and mastered myself," she tells Billboard. "Onto Something is my take on real-life experiences ranging from relationships to personal struggles. Ultimately, this collection of songs serves as a reminder to choose positivity even in negative situations."

Jayla Darden rnb r&b new music onto something ep interscope Sickamore
