mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jaykae & Jorja Smith Catch A Wave On "1000 Nights"

Aron A.
July 06, 2021 00:37
97 Views
03
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

1000 Nights
Jaykae Feat. Jorja Smith

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Jaykae and Jorja Smith team up on "1000 Nights."


It's been roughly four years since Jaykae released his last album, Where Have You Been? However, the grime MC has remained hard at work by releasing tons of singles and delivering some stand-out guest verses. This year, he got warmed up with the release of "Chop (Henry The 8th) and now, he's back with a record that has the potential to be a song of the summer.

Jaykae has come through with his latest record, "1000 Nights" ft. Jorja Smith. The two connect over lowkey garage production that's perfect for the summer nights. Jorja kicks things off, and even gets into her rapping bag on this one while Jaykae proves that his pen is still as sharp as ever.

Check out the latest record from Jaykae and sound off in the comments with your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics
Heavy on the mind when the heartbreaks
Summit for the struggle and the dark days
Won’t be home in a thousand nights
Wish you could just tell ’em it’ll all be alright

Jaykae
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  3
  0
  97
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Jaykae Jorja Smith
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Jaykae & Jorja Smith Catch A Wave On "1000 Nights"
03
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject