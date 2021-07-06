Jaykae & Jorja Smith Catch A Wave On "1000 Nights"

It's been roughly four years since Jaykae released his last album, Where Have You Been? However, the grime MC has remained hard at work by releasing tons of singles and delivering some stand-out guest verses. This year, he got warmed up with the release of "Chop (Henry The 8th) and now, he's back with a record that has the potential to be a song of the summer.

Jaykae has come through with his latest record, "1000 Nights" ft. Jorja Smith. The two connect over lowkey garage production that's perfect for the summer nights. Jorja kicks things off, and even gets into her rapping bag on this one while Jaykae proves that his pen is still as sharp as ever.

Check out the latest record from Jaykae and sound off in the comments with your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Heavy on the mind when the heartbreaks

Summit for the struggle and the dark days

Won’t be home in a thousand nights

Wish you could just tell ’em it’ll all be alright