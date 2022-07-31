In the days since 24-year-old rapper JayDaYoungan was fatally shot in his home state of Louisana, more details have been made available about the tragic incident.

On Friday (July 29), the recording artist's grandfather, L.C. Jefferson, said, "There will be no stone left unturned until we find out who took him. This is only what I hear. Someone came from behind the house with a ski mask on and gunned him down."





"In broad daylight, on a busy road. People have gotten so comfortable to where they think they can shoot someone down and not be caught," he added.

Since then, JayDaYoungan's father – who was with his son at the time of the attack – has spoken to TMZ to share his side of the story.

According to Kenyatta Scott, he and the "Heaven Gates" hitmaker were sitting in the front yard of their Louisana home on Wednesday evening when a black truck pulled up outside and three people hopped out with guns.

Scott and his son reportedly attempted running inside the house, but when two more people also carrying guns approached the side of the property, shots promptly rang out.

JayDaYoungan's father revealed that he was armed too at the time, and shot back at his assailants in defence of his family. During the incident, Scott was shot twice in the arm, and his boy was struck at least eight times, resulting in a lot of blood loss and ultimately, an untimely death.

Scott feels as though the Bogalusa native was murdered as "a result of jealousy" for having made it out of his hometown. "He thinks whoever was behind the shooting was envious of JDY's success," TMZ notes.

The artist's dad added that Jay didn't have beef with anyone, and he doesn't believe the killing was gang-related or that his son knew the gunmen. Despite this, though, Bogalusa Police Chief Kendall Bullen told the outlet that local authorities are considering all motives, including gangs and/or retaliation.

It's been noted that cops seem to believe there was only one shooter. At this time, no suspects have been ID'd or arrests made.

Kenyatta Scott has asked that fans remember JayDaYoungan as a "good, humble, and respectful kid." RIP.

