JayDaYoungan Shows Out On New EP "All Is Well"

It's been a tumultuous year for JayDaYoungan. Just as he started to pick up a solid buzz, the rapper faced a slew of legal matters that have impeded his career. The rapper was arrested on a handful of different charges between August and December, including an indictment on a federal gun charge that could lead to upwards of 5 years in prison.

Despite the pending legal situations, the rapper has been going hard this year. After dropping Scarred in January, he's returned with his latest EP, All Is Well. The rapper's latest project puts a spotlight on his songwriting over the course of 9 songs without a single feature attached to the project.

Check out the latest from JayDaYoungan below and sound off in the comments with your thoughts.