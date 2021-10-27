JayDaYoungan Pulls Up On His Latest Single "Red Flag"

JayDaYoungan is picking back where he left off after he was released from prison last month. The Louisiana rapper has been pushing to be the next up from the South following projects like Misunderstood, 23 Is Back, and more. It seems like he's still gunning for the throne with each release. Last month, he blessed fans with the single, "All Rise," as well as a "First Day Out" freestyle. Now, he's back with a brand new record titled, "Red Flag." The rapper's coming for necks on this single as he details vengeance, retaliation and loyalty to his crew.

The latest release from JayDaYoungan might signal the release of a new project in the future. Check out "Red Flag" below and sound off in the comments with your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Bitch, I'll bust your brain, this ain't a game, I'm deadass

Up the heat and burn 'em, we gon' turn 'em to a fresh pack

Catch 'em dumpin' in his stomach, fold 'em like a flip phone

I'm paranoid, catch one to his scale, he better not flex wrong