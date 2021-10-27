mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

JayDaYoungan Pulls Up On His Latest Single "Red Flag"

Aron A.
October 26, 2021 20:08
716 Views
03
0
Via TIDALVia TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Red Flag
JayDaYoungan

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
8% (3)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
2 MAKE IT STOP

JayDaYoungan unloads on his new single, "Red Flag."


JayDaYoungan is picking back where he left off after he was released from prison last month. The Louisiana rapper has been pushing to be the next up from the South following projects like Misunderstood, 23 Is Back, and more. It seems like he's still gunning for the throne with each release. Last month, he blessed fans with the single, "All Rise," as well as a "First Day Out" freestyle. Now, he's back with a brand new record titled, "Red Flag." The rapper's coming for necks on this single as he details vengeance, retaliation and loyalty to his crew. 

The latest release from JayDaYoungan might signal the release of a new project in the future. Check out "Red Flag" below and sound off in the comments with your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics
Bitch, I'll bust your brain, this ain't a game, I'm deadass
Up the heat and burn 'em, we gon' turn 'em to a fresh pack
Catch 'em dumpin' in his stomach, fold 'em like a flip phone
I'm paranoid, catch one to his scale, he better not flex wrong

JayDaYoungan
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  3
  0
  716
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
JayDaYoungan
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS JayDaYoungan Pulls Up On His Latest Single "Red Flag"
03
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject