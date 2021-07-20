JayDaYoungan Lists His Essentials: Weed, Margiela Sneakers, Chains, & More

JayDaYoungan shows off his favorite sneakers and reveals the best weed strains on the new episode of "In My Bag."

Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan is one of the fastest-rising rappers from his state, collaborating with artists including YFN Lucci, Boosie Badazz, Kevin Gates, and more. He's best known for his street anthems "23 Island," "Elimination," and "Thot Thot" and he's ready to get even more personal with his fans, showing off some of his essentials during the latest episode of In My Bag.

Stopping by to show off the contents of his bag, 22-year-old rapper JayDaYoungan went through his belongings one by one and explained the significance of each item. He started by showing off his Hamsa chain, which he bought at Icebox. According to Jay, the piece makes him feel protected from the evil spirits that are always lurking around him.

He went on to light up a blunt and show off his limited edition blue back of Backwoods. Later on, he gave us a look at what he packs into his blunts, telling us his favorite weed strains and giving shoutouts to gelato, superglue, and other flavors. Among the more expensive items in Jay's bag is a pair of blue Maison Margiela sneakers, which he puts on to get his energy right. He says they're his favorite kicks, licking the toe on camera to show just how much he loves them.

As JayDaYoungan continues to level up in the rap game, learn about what's important to him in the video above. Who do you want to see on In My Bag next?