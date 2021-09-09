JayDaYoungan Is Back At It With "All Rise"

Earlier this summer, JayDaYoungan dropped his 13-track project 23 Is Back, and the 28-minute effort boasted tracks like "ZaZa," "What's Wrong With You," Looking For You," and "Confidential Decisions."

Three months later, the Louisiana rapper is back with more heat, and like many of the songs from 23 Is Back, his latest release is also a brief, yet spirited effort. Titled "All Rise," JayDaYoungan's new single is a punchy track that's produced by Pooh On The Beat.

Given the song's extremely brief runtime of just 1.5 minutes, there's only room on "All Rise" for JayDaYoungan to perform one verse and run through his hook twice, and given the infectious energy of the track, it feels almost too brief.

Nevertheless, if you're a fan of short, but hard-hitting tracks, go ahead and give JayDaYoungan's latest single a listen by watching the official music video for "All Rise" below. Also, fans of JayDaYoungan can check out his entry in HNHH's ongoing In My Bag interview series here.

Quotable Lyrics

Since you trippin', bitch, we bustin' yo' head

He was dissin', caught 'em slippin', now he stuck wit' no legs

Fuck his kneecap when the heat clap, aim at his forehead

And when the beef done, we steppin' like we tryna protest