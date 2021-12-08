The legal troubles for JayDaYoungan have intensified now that he has been indicted by a grand jury. The 23-year-old rapper has continuously faced a steady stream of issues with the law over the years. In May 2019, he was arrested for felony gun possession, and following his beef with NBA YoungBoy, JayDaYoungan's ex-girlfriend accused him of physically abusing her while she was pregnant.

There was an arrest in Spring 2020 related to drug charges and months later, he was reportedly taken into custody for allegedly attacking a woman. Those don't include his arrest on second-degree murder charges back in September.

According to Fox 8 Live News, JayDaYoungan was arrested at the end of October following a traffic stop. Police claim they located a firearm "received from another state," and the discovery further propelled ayDaYoungan into trouble because he currently faces charges in Texas related to the "illegal possession of Oxycodone and assault on a pregnant woman." That case was related to an alteration in February 2020.

This current indictment states that the rapper “did willfully receive a firearm ... said firearm having been shipped in and transported in interstate commerce.” If convicted on the federal gun charge, JayDaYoungan faces upwards of five years in prison, three years probation, and a fine of $250K. The Atlantic Records artist has been unsurprisingly hush-hush regarding his ongoing legal problems.

[via][via]