Last month, YoungBoy Never Broke Again ordered JayDaYoungan, another Louisiana rapper, to remove a video preview to one of their collaborative singles. Jay was excited to share the song's progress with his fans but apparently, NBA YoungBoy was having second thoughts about the collaboration, choosing to air out his dirty laundry for the world to see. The post was removed from Instagram and JayDaYoungan had actually kept quiet about the incident until this week. The rapper was talking about his feud with NBA YoungBoy, calling him names and saying that he never cared about the song in the first place.

"I don't give a fuck about that song, fuck that song," said the upset rapper. "If a n***a don't fuck with me, I don't fuck with a n***a." Many people are saying that Jay is only speaking on this topic because YoungBoy is currently in some serious legal trouble. The timing of his live-stream is certainly pretty sus. Why wait three weeks to offer your opinion on the matter?

It took three weeks but NBA YoungBoy has finally gotten a response. Do you think this feud will wait until YoungBoy is able to actually submit a legit response on social media or is this done?