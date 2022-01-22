JayDaYoungan Drops 8-Song EP "Scarred"

JayDaYoungan is currently sitting in jail awaiting trial for a recent felony gun charge in which he could face up to five years in prison. However, that is not stopping the Louisiana native from dropping the passionate music he always on.

On Jan. 21, JayDaYoungan dropped his new eight song EP titled Scarred, in which he passionately croons over melodic trap production. In the album's description on YouTube, he left a message about hoe each song on the EP details a traumatic experience in his life: "Scarred is a tattoo I have on my face. The title basically speaks to being hurt over time by people & life in general & being scarred by it. Nearly every song on the EP is about past trauma from real life experiences."

This is JayDaYoungan's first project since last June's 13-song mixtape 23 Is Back. Check out Scarred by JayDaYoungan below.