There have been several reports regarding JayDaYoungan's run-ins with the law over the years, and according to multiple reports, the rapper is once again behind bars. Back in 2019, he was reportedly taken into custody on felony drug possession charges, and in early 2020, he was accused of violently assaulting his pregnant girlfriend.

Months later, JayDaYoungan and his girlfriend were reportedly arrested on drug charges and by October 2020, he was reportedly arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman. He also has gone viral on multiple occasions due to his tumultuous relationship with Cuban Doll and beef with NBA YoungBoy.

Over the weekend, a local Louisiana news station reported that JayDaYoungan was arrested "following a traffic stop under suspicion of multiple charges that include child desertion and drug possession."

According to WAFB 9 News, the 23-year-old was "being held for switched license plates, driving without proof of insurance, a second violation of child restraint, illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of someone under 17-years-old, possession of a controlled dangerous substance with weapons present, possession of marijuana, possession of a schedule II narcotic, obstruction of justice and contempt of court."

Recently, the rapper was arrested on accessory to second-degree murder charges. It is unclear when he is scheduled to appear in court and how long he will remain incarcerated.

