There has been news of several artists facing serious charges in recent years including YFN Lucci and NBA YoungBoy, and reports now state that JayDaYoungan was taken into custody. The Lousiana rapper has faced his fair share of controversies, the most recent involving his ex-girlfriend Cuban Doll making accusations about his sexuality. However, JayDaYoungan, real name Javorius Scott, has also been previously arrested on drug possession charges as well as faced accusations of physically abusing the mother of his child while she was pregnant.

The Advocate reports that Scott was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish jail last Thursday (September 16) on charges of accessory to second-degree murder and obstruction of justice charges.

The publication states that in August 2020, two rival gangs engaged in a shooting where gunfire rang out during a gathering that hosted approximately 100 people. A 21-year-old man named Zion Hutcherson was killed in the crossfire, however, he was not a target and fell victim when hit by a stray bullet.

Police have not specified what evidence they may have against the rapper or how involved they believe he was in the incident. JayDaYoungan reportedly paid his $175K bond and was released earlier today. There have been several others arrested in connection to this incident and hours ago, JayDaYoungan wrote on Instagram "ALL IS WELL NOW [praying hands emoji] TOP PROSPECT[100 emoji]FREE ALL THE GUYS YEEEEE."

[via]