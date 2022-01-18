Someone is spoiling Jayda Cheaves and she's keeping quiet about who it may be. The young mogul knows how to celebrate in style, but it's not her birthday and we're a bit early for Valentine's Day—however, Jayda is showing off a heavily decorated hotel room that is overflowing with red roses, flower petals, heart-shaped balloons, and more.

Over on Jayda's Instagram Story, the fashion designer was out and about with her friends as they hit the club scene, and then her posts shifted to show off the romance-filled hotel suite.

The rose petals on the floor and the bed were positioned to be shaped like hearts, an arrangement of roses was the centerpiece of a table covered in petals, and there were dozens of balloons on the floor and floating at the ceiling. Unsurprisingly, the public attributed the love overhaul to Jayda's ex and the father of her son, Lil Baby, but she didn't indicate that he was the mystery man.

A few days after Christmas, Baby and Jayda were snapped enjoying the sun and sand in St. Barts, and this came immediately after the rapper gifted Jayda a Rolls Royce. The pair are once again the subject of those "are they or aren't they together" rumors, so check out Jayda's posts below.