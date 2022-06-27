The culture's biggest night took place in Los Angeles on Sunday night. All of the stars showed out for the 2022 BET Awards and there were plenty of stand-out moments, even before the ceremony took place. The Red Carpet found plenty of celebrities showcasing stunning attires but the ladies truly showed out.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Jayda Cheaves is turning into a fashion icon in her own right but her look at the BET Awards may have been her most daring yet. The entrepreneur was draped in a shark tooth-inspired dress designed by TLZ L'FEMME. Cheaves shared images of herself on the 'Gram including a post where she's posing alongside Dess Dior and Blac Chyna. Another photo showed Jayda, Dess Dior, Lakeyah, and Ari Fletcher on the red carpet.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

TLZ L'FEMME explained how the dress was custom-made for Jayda. "The way we built this look from scratch!!!! Every detail was curated specifically for her!!! Thank u God and thank you @jaydacheaves for trusting us with your special moment," they posted on their Instagram Story along with details surrounding the inspiration behind the dress.

While Jayda attempted to go outside of the box, she found herself facing a bit of scrutiny on the Internet. Some people loved the look while others came through with plenty of memes.

Check out a few of the reactions to Jayda's dress below.