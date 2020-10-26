Jayda Cheaves has commented on the shooting at the Aces of Dallas club in Northwest Dallas, early Sunday morning, during an event she was hosting. Cheaves says she was in shock following the incident.

Police were called to the scene at 2:30 AM. Three people had been shot. One was dead on arrival and two died later after being taken to the hospital.

"RIP to those who were injured last night," she wrote on Twitter, Sunday. "That was the absolute scariest shit ever. I am literally still in shock rn.

"I’m so glad I got to meet you guys and I hate I had to leave all my gifts. Smh I have never been more terrified in my LIFE. Praying for all the families and victims. This is crazy."

Some followers criticized Cheaves for worrying about her gifts. "Uggh Jayda I actually like u, but Girl fuck them gifts! Pple lives were taken! That statement seems a lil Inconsiderate af!" one fan replied.

She responded in a comment on a post by The Shade Room: "People took their time to draw pictures and make me things that they didn’t have to do. I’m SUPER appreciative of that but more so thankful we made it out alive because people were killed. May they Rest In Peace"

[Via]