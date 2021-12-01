After rumors of Lil Baby taking Saweetie on a $100K shopping spree surfaced last week, the "ICY GRL" rapper egged on these rumors even further over the weekend. Saweetie shared a photo dump that included a photo of her sitting on a mystery man's lap. Fans quickly broke down the photo and concluded that the mystery man was Lil Baby based on the outfit.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

The whole ordeal spun into viral hilarity while Lil Baby attempted to do damage control with a since-deleted tweet. Meanwhile, Quavo seemingly addressed the rumors of his ex-girlfriend dating his labelmate on his Instagram Story. "Aint tripping we can swap it out," Quavo wrote, which Jayda Cheaves, Lil Baby's ex and the mother of his youngest child, quietly responded to with a double-tap.

Quavo's sister appeared to welcome the idea of Jayda Cheaves joining the family but the Instagram influencer and entrepreneur has no plans of getting involved with the Migos rapper. Jayda went on Instagram Live where she admitted to liking TheShadeRoom's report of Quavo's Story. However, she said there's no chance she would ever get with Quavo.

"Y'all seen me like that post or whatever. I'm not no lame. I don't indulge in lame activities like that," she explained. "I'm not gonna f*ck with somebody -- I don't play them type of games, so just to throw that out there. That's all. I just want y'all to know. I don't play like that. Y'all ain't gotta worry about that."

She added that she "moves with grace" after fans encouraged her to date Quavo. Check out her post below.