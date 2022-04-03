Last week, artist Lil Baby, and the mother of his child, Jayda Cheaves, called it quits. After six years of dating and infidelity rumors, the social media influencer took to her Instagram story and made known her relationship status.

Her IG story read, “I’m finally standing up.” She explained that everything comes to an end and that she’s “willing to X anybody out” for her happiness and peace.

This didn’t fly over too well with the “Drip Too Hard” rapper, as he then took to his story to let it be known that no one will play with him.

While nobody knows what sparked the breakup, some accusations consisted of Jayda texting Bow Wow and Lil Baby allegedly sleeping with two of Chief Keef’s baby mothers.

Prince Williams / Contributor

Being that this wasn’t the first time the couple claimed they were done, many fans didn’t believe their claims too quickly.

Yesterday, after a particular pair of shoes were posted onto Instagram, It didn’t take long for social media users to turn into FBI agents. Jayda shared a set of sneakers with rope laces onto her story– and Lil Baby uploaded the same kicks inside a store moments later.

This raised quite a few eyebrows, and got thousands speculating that the two might have rekindled their relationship.

Nonetheless, the WAYDAMIN CEO was quick to shut down that hearsay. She posted, “I’m not with no d*mn body. Leave me alone. I know y’all need entertainment. But this ain’t that.”

While Baby has yet to speak on the situation, it seems Jayda said everything that needed to be said.

Check out the posts down below.



