mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jay2 Delivers "4 Tha Wait" EP

Erika Marie
August 04, 2019 23:47
68 Views
00
0
CoverCover

4 Tha Wait
Jay2

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Prelude to the album.


Zero Fatigue member Jay2 has been working hard in the studio in an effort to create music that his fans will love. He's recently given fans a taste of what he's been cooking up as he's released his EP 4 Tha Wait. The six-track project is primarily produced by Monte Booker, aside from one track, "Cheese," that was crafted by prodxvzn.

Last month, Jay2 shared his single "Dedication," also produced by Booker. Surprisingly, that song isn't on this project, so fans take that as another hint that something else is brewing. The Chicago rapper has made a few appearances on fellow Zero Fatigue groupmate Smino's latest records, but it may be time for him to release a solo project to continue to show the world his talents. He shared on Instagram that his forthcoming record is on its way when he wrote in a caption, "Love everyone supporting & everyone involved. Prelude to the album."

Tracklist

1. Are You Ok?
2. Pomegranate
3. Dork ft. Smino
4. Dropped
5. Cheese
6. Shoppin' Too

Jay2 Smino
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
Music Videos
More Videos
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Jay2 Delivers "4 Tha Wait" EP
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject