It's been over 20 years since Jay-Z released The Blueprint but fans are still debating who came out on top on "Renegade." Jay-Z and Eminem showcased their lyrical ability and many consider Eminem the victor on the track. But if you ask Memphis Bleek, Jay-Z's verse aged better over time.



Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

During a recent interview with Justin Credible, Bleek was asked to determine the better verse on the legendary song off of The Blueprint. He quickly joked that Justin was "trying to start some drama" before suggesting that Jay-Z's verse sounds better now than it did when it dropped in 2001. Though he acknowledged the narrative that Eminem out-rapped Jay on the song, he said that, in 2022, most people would probably agree that Jay-Z outshined Em.

"I feel like certain songs Jay records be over people's heads. Like, it's not at that time," he explained.





"To me, the streets and everybody, the public opinion, of course, says Eminem, right? At that time. Go back and listen to that record today. I bet you're all going to agree it's Jay. Because, you know, Jay was talking about something that was so far of what you even understood or comprehend that you didn't know what he was talking about."

Memphis Bleek explained that Em's bars were a bit more direct while Jay's were a bit abstract at the time, which is why many still feel like Em's verse is wildly celebrated in comparison to Jay's.

