Any rapper seeking to solidify a position as the greatest of all time, or at least consideration, cannot hide behind a mask. Expressing vulnerability goes a long way in forging genuine connections between artists and listeners. All too often, a rapper can appear larger than life, impervious to a deeper character study. Especially those who succeed at keeping their private lives private. For JAY-Z, a stoic lyricist who tended to keep fans at an arm's length, mystique played a pivotal role in establishing his mythic status.

Consider a time before the internet exploded into what it was today. Long before every extracurricular activity a rapper may or may not have engaged in could make headlines in mere minutes, fans were given a relatively straightforward choice. Were they interested in getting to know an artist -- what makes them tick, their principles and desires, their philosophies, moral compass alignments -- the music was the primary means of connection. Some artists tend to be far more forthcoming. Prior to the release of The Black Album in 2003, JAY-Z was relatively guarded.

Jon Super/Redferns/Getty Images

That’s not to say he was entirely closed off. Songs like “Song Cry” on The Blueprint, “Meet The Parents” and “Bonnie & Clyde 03” on Blueprint 2, “Where Have You Been” and the powerful “This Can’t Be Life” with Beanie Sigel and Scarface on Roc La Familia provide welcome character development for the Jigga Man, who tends to reveal his more personal moments on the deeper cuts. It’s part of the reason why so many of his fans adamantly defend the depth of JAY-Z’s artistry, as it’s entirely possible his detractors haven’t even heard his most compelling material. In order to gain a more thorough understanding of JAY-Z, it requires a commitment to combing through his discography and actively listening to his words beyond the surface level.

It’s difficult to pinpoint a definitive contender for the realest shit he’s ever written. Of course, it would be remiss to ignore the release of 4:44, which is arguably the most personal body of work JAY-Z has ever released. Yet that album was, at least to an extent, reactionary. It’s no secret that JAY’s dirty laundry had been publicly aired, to the point where an entire album had the internet shaking their head in disapproval at his conduct. Seeing the mighty Hov backed into a corner and forced to confront his own flaws was certainly fascinating, and songs like the title track featured some of his most emotionally frank penmanship -- or, in JAY’s case, off-the-domesmanship.

KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Before all the growth we’ve seen from JAY-Z on his most recent solo album, there’s something about The Black Album’s “Moment Of Clarity” that still resonates as an integral chapter of his story. Though he had addressed his estranged relationship with his father, Adnis Reeves, on several occasions -- he even reunited with him for a conversation, a meeting arranged by his mother Gloria Carter -- Reeves ultimately passed away in 2003. JAY addressed his father’s death on “Moment Of Clarity,” bringing his mental state to life through vivid imagery:

Pop died, didn't cry, didn't know him that well

Between him doing heroin and me doing crack sales

Put that in the eggshell, standing at the tabernacle

Rather the church, pretending to be hurt wouldn't work

So a smirk was all on my face

Like, "Damn, that man's face is just like my face"

So pop, I forgive you for all the shit that I lived through

His detached manner of processing his father’s death may startle those who can’t relate. Yet in spite of his seemingly unbothered demeanor -- he even presents any hurt as disingenuous -- he does appear to find a sort of solace. Rather than harbor further resentment, he instead chooses to perceive his father as a victim of his environment; based on the mention of his Uncle Ray, it’s a battle JAY’s family is no stranger to fighting. He also alludes to the aforementioned reunion, revealing that it did aid in bringing him a sense of closure.

It wasn't all your fault, homie, you got caught

Into the same game I fought, that Uncle Ray lost

My big brothers and so many others I saw

I'm just glad we got to see each other

Talk and re-meet each other

Save a place in Heaven 'til the next time we meet forever

The confessional nature of "Moment Of Clarity" continues in the second verse, which is one that many fans often cite among Hov’s best. In it, he places his own lyricism under a hyper-focused lens, acknowledging that his preferred approach wasn’t entirely marketable in the beginning. “I dumbed down for my audience to double my dollars,” he raps. “They criticized me for it, yet they all yell ‘holla’.”

A telling bar, and one that frames his early discography under an interesting light. Simply put, Reasonable Doubt featured some of Hov’s most impeccable lyricism, to the point where it’s still a primary exhibit in the argument for his GOAT status. On the other hand, we have the subsequent trilogy of Vol 1-3, which brought a noted shift in Hov’s sound. Though still beloved, especially in hindsight, the trilogy was decidedly more commercial, a far stylistic cry from the mafioso-inspired Reasonable Doubt.

It’s interesting to hear Jay refer to his late-nineties output as “dumbed down,” as several moments of lyrical brilliance during his In My Lifetime to Dynasty run would suggest the opposite. Still, it’s clear that Jay felt that his Reasonable Doubt (and perhaps prior) energy was unsustainable, and decided to shift his sights to the mainstream in favor of his career.

Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images

“If skills sold, truth be told, I'd probably be lyrically Talib Kweli,” he raps, naming his “Get By Remix” collaborator as the pinnacle of top-tier lyricism at the time. “Truthfully I wanna rhyme like Common Sense / But I did 5 mill – I ain't been rhyming like Common since.” Essentially, JAY is admitting that bars alone aren’t enough to achieve universal stardom, a lofty goal that he somehow managed to achieve prior to his “retirement.” And note the quotes, as this is important. At the time of its release, The Black Album was largely believed -- through Hov’s doing, no less -- that it would be his final album.

As such, “Moment Of Clarity” held even more significance in that context. Not only did JAY directly outline each stop on the road to reach the point in the song’s chorus, but he also opened up about topics that he seldom covered in the past. For the most part, JAY moved through the game like the Wizard Of Oz, a grand overseer whose true nature remained shrouded by a self-imposed curtain. Right before bowing out -- or so we thought -- he decided to pull that curtain back and unburden himself with a few key revelations.

Though longtime fans and listeners may have drawn conclusions by piecing together fragments, the fact that JAY opted to speak so frankly over an Eminem beat (a placement that would guarantee attention on its own) makes "Moment Of Clarity" feel like an undeniable turning point in his career. A moment where JAY would allow his vulnerability to rise to the forefront, allowing deeper insight into the mind of a near-mythological rap titan. Even with projects like 4:44 expanding the story even further, there's something about this Black Album classic that still resonates nearly twenty years later.