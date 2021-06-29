Jay-Z and Dame Dash are at the height of a legal dispute surrounding Roc-A-Fella Records and Hov's debut album, Reasonable Doubt. Per AllHipHop, Dame Dash recently filed a motion in court to have Alex Spiro, Jay's attorney, removed from the case on grounds of a conflict of interest. Dame insisted that Jay was solely an artist/shareholder on the label and that Spiro was not able to represent the label since he is Jay's personal attorney.



Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

Spiro fired back at Dame Dash's claim in a recent filing, claiming the music mogul was caught "red-handed" trying to illegally pawn off Roc-A-Fella property. Spiro added that Dame did attempt to sell Reasonable Doubt but later claimed it was his stake in RAF that he was trying to auction off as an NFT.

"Dash does not oppose RAF, Inc.’s request for injunctive relief. That’s no surprise: he was caught red-handed trying to steal and auction RAF, Inc.’s property, a NFT of the copyright to Jay-Z’s debut album Reasonable Doubt,” Spiro said. “Dash tries to backtrack, claiming he intended to sell only his 1/3 interest in RAF, Inc, and for ‘reasons unknown’ SuperFarm misunderstood his intentions. That’s an obvious lie, but nonetheless it’s irrelevant here.”

He added that Jay-Z isn't trying to prevent Dash from selling his shares in Roc-A-Fella but suggested that topic is "a fight for another day."

Spiro later spoke on a board of director's meeting that included Jay-Z and Kareem "Biggs" Burke where the RAF shareholders voted on the bylaws of the company. Unfortunately, the meeting ended with a long-winded rant from Dame, according to Spiro. "The board meeting lasted for about 10 minutes…it would have been even shorter if Dash didn’t explode in an angry, unprofessional, and incoherent rant," Spiro said.

Hov's attorney is seeking to rule against Dame's motion to remove him from the case.

