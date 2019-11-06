Speaking from experience, most Jay-Z fans will ride for one album above all: Reasonable Doubt, The Blueprint, or The Black Album. Fair cases to be made across the board, and those that fall into the latter camp are rightfully numerous. How can we forget 2003, when Jigga's retirement from the game was a distinct possibility, one that carried a certain sense of finality and gravitas. It's no wonder that Jay pulled out all the stops for his alleged "swan song," including an accompanying documentary titled Fade To Black.

George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images

The concert film, at the time billed as a Swan Song of sorts, has been a rather elusive find. Especially in an era where DVD sales have all but plummeted. Not to mention, the Jay-Z drought most non-TIDAL subscribers have been subjected to for years. Today, however, Jay's team has made the world a slightly more cultured place, officially making the flick available for streaming on TIDAL.

The film centers around a performance at Madison Square Garden, enhanced by Jay's cinematic, gangster-movie esque narration. Not to mention, who doesn't want to see The Black Album unfold in such a magnificent live setting? It's truly something to behold, and a must-see for Jigga fans. Will you be checking this out?