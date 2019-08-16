When Jay-Z first launched TIDAL, many were enticed by a simple draw: the fact that his entire discography, which consists of four classic albums and a few more arguable ones, would be exclusively available on the newcomer streaming service. Considering that not many artists could conceivably pull of such a power move, Jay's brainchild was all the stronger for it. In fact, many cited Hov's music as a primary motivating factor behind their switch.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Yet today, one of his bonafide classics has officially been made available on a few competitors. Reasonable Doubt, the Jigga Man's universally acclaimed debut, can now be streamed on YouTube Music Premium, Amazon Music, Google Play Music, iHeartRadio, iTunes, Napster, Pandora, Slacker, SoundCloud, Tesla and TIDAL (as per a press release from distributor Equity Music). Unfortunately for those of you with Spotify and Apple Music, it doesn't appear likely that you'll be receiving Jay's music anytime soon.

The project has been a TIDAL exclusive for a minute, and it's unclear if any of Jay's catalog will follow suit. Still, it's a start, even if two of the biggest services were left kicking rocks. Should you be subscribed to any of the aforementioned service, feel free to add Reasonable Doubt to your collection - you can never have too many hip-hop classics on deck.