There's hardly a moment of the past 25+ years of Jay-Z's career that he hasn't provided definitive anthems. Saturday marked the 20-year anniversary of The Blueprint and in August, Jay and Kanye celebrated 10 years of The Throne by announcing a sequel on "Jail." Needless to say, Jay's catalog is quintessential to hip-hop culture.



Unfortunately, the rise of streaming services had prevented Hov's catalog from being available on any platform other than TIDAL. While that has changed in recent times, Instagram Stories has remained without some of Jay's best tracks until recently. According to Rap Radar co-host Brian "B. Dot" Miller, fans can finally soundtrack their Stories with Jay-Z songs, and that's largely due to Angie Martinez.

"fyi: we can use jigga’s music on instagram stories now. thank @angiemartinez for that," B. Dot wrote.

While it's still unclear how Angie managed to pull that off, she did confirm that she did, in fact, play a role in getting Jay's catalog included on Instagram Stories. "haaa! not really sure how u knew that but…. yeah, too many great ig stories to be had. you’re all welcome," Angie wrote.

Jay-Z still doesn't actually have an Instagram account and seeing how he's a member of Square's Board Of Directors, it seems unlikely that he'll be joining the app anytime soon. It is exciting that his music can now be officially accessed on Instagram, though.