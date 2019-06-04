Jay-Z's lavish wealth has been well documented across his expansive discography, and as of yesterday, Hov officially made history as hip-hop's first billionaire. For those of us who count Jay-Z as the greatest of all time, the news came as no surprise given the success rate of his impeccable track record. Yet here we stand, observing the man who once blessed us with Reasonable Doubt all those years ago, emerging as one of the most important cultural figures in recent memory. It's truly inspiring to watch Jay's journey unfold, and this recent revelation has brought inspiration to the rap game at large. Case in point, many prominent hip-hop figures took to social media to celebrate Hov's accomplishment.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

"Congratulations king !!! This is so much inspiration! Powerful!!!!.....One of ours !" writes Raekwon. Diddy echoed the sentiment, sharing a picture of the two moguls standing side by side: "So proud of my brother." 50 Cent chimed in on Twitter with a retweeted article, letting fans interpret his stance accordingly. The South also chimed in with some words of encouragement, with T.I. and Juicy J acknowledging the importance of Jay's newfound fiscal status.

Once again, congratulations to the Jigga Man. Not only is he a better rapper than most, but his financial savvy is clearly second to none. A role model through and through.