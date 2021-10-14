While the big takeaway from last night's The Harder They Fall premiere was the 90-minute jam session involving Seal and Jay-Z, another moment involving Hov has gone viral. The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles was the place to be on Wednesday (October 13) as some of our favorite celebrities gathered together for the premiere of Netflix's The Harder They Fall.

The film stars Idris Elba, Regina King, Delroy Lindo, Lakeith Stanfield, and Deon Cole, and while everyone was excited about the feature, a touching moment between Jay-Z and Kelly Rowland has stolen the attention of social media.



Kevin Mazur / Contributor / Getty Images

In the brief clip, someone was able to capture the moment Kelly was making her way into the party as Jay turned around and noticed she had arrived. We all know that Kelly and Beyoncé are the best of friends that have called themselves sisters since they were children, and it was clear that Jay-Z was thrilled to see his sister-in-law.

The interaction seemed to humanize Jay-Z from this mega-mogul Rap GOAT to a regular person who ran into a family member at a party. There have been plenty of reactions online, so check out a few below.