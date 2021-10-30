mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jay-Z Unveils "The Harder They Fall" OST Ft. Conway, Kid Cudi, Jadakiss & More

Aron A.
October 30, 2021 12:33
The Harder They Fall OST
Various Artists

Jay-Z unveils two new singles on "The Harder They Fall" soundtrack which also includes appearances from Conway, Kid Cudi, Lauryn Hill, Jadakiss, and more.


There's been a lot of talk surrounding Netflix's upcoming film The Harder They Fall. For those who aren't necessarily into Westerns, then you might be pleasantly surprised by the outcome of the soundtrack. Curated by Jay-Z, the soundtrack for The Harder They Fall includes two new records from the Brooklyn rapper, along with contributions from other incredible artists. Jay locks in with Kid Cudi on the single, "Guns Go Band" while later connecting with Jadakiss, Conway The Machine, and rising UK star BackRoad Gee for the single, "King Kong Riddim."

Other artists who appear on the project include Ms. Lauryn Hill, Koffee, Seal, LaKeith Stanfield, Barrington Levy, and more. Jeymes Samuel, who serves as the director for The Harder They Fall, claims production credits on the entire soundtrack.

