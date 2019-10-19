To benefit his Shawn Carter Foundation, JAY-Z will reportedly be hosting a blackjack tournament down at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida on Nov. 15th. The event will include silent and live auctions and a blackjack tournament with a $100,000 buy-in, which JAY-Z will participate in, with a $500,000 jackpot for the winner.

Attendees can also spend $40,000 on a package that grants them VIP access for the weekend event. The black tie event may be invite-only, but reports suggest artists like Meek Mill, Rihanna and Beyoncé are all expected to attend. Additionally, Alicia Keys will perform the day after on Nov. 16 in a live concert that the hotel website describes as “an intimate one-time-only performance.”

JAY-Z launched the Shawn Carter Foundation with his mother, Gloria Carter, in 2003. The foundation offers multiple programs with educational opportunities for low-income students, such as the Scholarship Fund, College Prep, International Exchange and Study Abroad, Community and Goodwill programs and the Annual HBCU Bus Tour.

Proceeds from the gala will go towards the foundation's fund. “Equipping our youth with the tools to succeed will always be a priority for me and my family,” JAY-Z said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to continuing that mission at this year’s Shawn Carter Foundation Gala Weekend, where we’ll celebrate our scholars and continue to support young people in a meaningful way.”

